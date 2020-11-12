Holmes County State Park Lake closed to public access

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County State Park Lake is closed to public access. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) began draining English and Odum lakes during October for a dam repair project. The campground and day use areas are included in the closure.

The lakes will be filled and restocked with fish once the dam repairs are complete. Other improvement projects are being planned while the facility is closed, such as building a new fishing pier and boat ramp.

