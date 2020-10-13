Holmes County State Park lakes to be drained

DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), English and Odom Lakes at Holmes County State Park Lake in Durant will be drained to make repairs to the dam.

Fishing will be allowed while the lakes drain, and the boat ramp will remain open until the water level is deemed unsafe for launching. All daily limits have been lifted and anglers may keep as many fish as they want until the lakes close. Fish can only be caught by rod and reel or pole. No other fishing gear is allowed. A state lake permit and a Mississippi fishing license are required unless exempt under state law.

Both lakes will be filled and restocked with fish once the repairs are complete.

LATEST STORIES: