Holmes County woman reportedly kidnapped by ex-boyfriend

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of a woman believed to be kidnapped is asking for the public’s help. It is believed Shanetta Andrews was taken from her home at gun point by her ex-boyfriend.

It’s been a long and troubling day for any clues to help them find their missing loved one. Andrews’ aunt said today feels like a terrible case of Deja Vu being that Shanetta’s twin sister was abducted and killed by her ex-husband in 2013.

Andrews’ 19-year-old daughter was home at the time her mother was forcibly taken from their home, moments after her younger siblings left for school.

“About five minutes after they left for school that’s when we heard him barging in through the back door and so me and my mother ran in my room and so we were just fighting him and that’s when he started pointing the gun at my baby and pointing the gun at me saying he would blow our head off,” said Marckious Greer.

At this point, the women feared for their lives and attempted to call the police, according to Greer. That’s when Moore threatened to kill Shanetta Andrews.

“That’s when I threw the phone at him and he tried to snatch my mama and tell her come on with me so you can come drop these charges,” said Greer.

The missing mother pressed charges against Charles Moore after he attacked her in the prior weeks.

“She went to press charges because, he had broken her ribs and bruised her up real bad on her body so that’s why she couldn’t fight and why I was trying to fight for her,” said Greer.

Andrews’ daughter suffered minor injuries during the violent exchange. Once Moore left with Andrews the daughter immediately began to search for her mother.

“I was trying to get in contact with someone to see if they could track my phone and finally like 30 minutes later that’s when I found the ping location in West, Mississippi,” said Greer.

The family traveled to the location and Andrews’ son found the phone thrown into a wooded area 30 minutes from when the mother was abducter. The family also discovered that Andrews was taken to a local gas station to withdraw money from an ATM and that’s the last she’d been seen.

“It’s just really hard because, the same thing happened to my other sister 6 years ago. I’m talking about the same exact situation so you know it’s pretty hard by it happening to my other twin the same exact way,” said brother, Joshua Andrews.

Andrews twin sister Coretta Andrews was kidnapped and shot to death by her ex-husband. The family is praying for a different outcome and for Andrews to safely return home.



The family said Charles Moore had a history of committing violence against women. Law enforcement said he was last seen in an older model GMC Jimmy truck with Chrome rims.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Shanetta Andrews and Charles Moore are encouraged to contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department.