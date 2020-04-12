Holmes, Leflore and Wilkinson counties set for mobile COVID-19 testing sites

Los Angeles Fire Department officials deliver testing kits to a waiting motorists at a COVID-19 drive-up testing site in Elysian Park, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Officials say hand-washing and keeping a safe social distance are priorities in battling the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People living in Holmes, Leflore and Wilkinson counties and surrounding communities can be tested this week for COVID-19 as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission statewide by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

The locations for the latest appointment-only collection sites are:

Wednesday, April 15, Leflore County: Mississippi Valley State University football stadium, 14000 Highway 82 West, Itta Bena

Thursday, April 16, Holmes County: City of Lexington Multi-Purpose Complex, 22521 Depot St., Lexington

Thursday, April 16, Wilkinson County: Emergency Management Agency, 1495 U.S. 61 South, Woodville

Testing locations for Tuesday, April 14, announced previously:

Chickasaw County – Chickasaw County Agri Center, 800 Starkville Road in Houston

Jefferson County – Fayette High School, 2277 Main St., Fayette

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Mississippians who are screened as being at high risk for having COVID-19 are given an appointment at a testing site to provide a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Those using the C Spire Health app will be given an appointment if a medical provider determines their level of risk for COVID-19 is high. They’ll be asked questions about symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. UMMC will contact those tested with their results.

Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

In order to be tested, a screening must first be completed, and an appointment to appear at a testing site will be given if warranted.