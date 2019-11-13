Home catches fire after owner smells gas: Flora

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – A home in Flora is destroyed after catching on fire on a cold Wednesday morning.

The homeowner says she woke up and turned on the stove in the kitchen to warm up her home. Then, she smelled gas coming in from the outside and proceeded to turn it off. As soon she opened the door, she heard a boom! She says the stove caught on fire and flames spread throughout the house.

Firefighters responded to the scene immediately after being dispatched.

No injuries were reported.

12’s Anthony Howard did a Facebook Live from the scene. Watch it below.