Home collapses down hill in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- A home in Vicksburg collapsed down a hill on Saturday.
According to Vicksburg Daily News, the collision happened on 1510 Sturgis Street in Vicksburg.
Vicksburg Fire Department responded to the scene. There were no injuries reported and no one was in the home at the time.
