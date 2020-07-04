Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Home collapses down hill in Vicksburg

News
Posted: / Updated:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- A home in Vicksburg collapsed down a hill on Saturday.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the collision happened on 1510 Sturgis Street in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg Fire Department responded to the scene. There were no injuries reported and no one was in the home at the time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories