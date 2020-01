COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Porter Lane in Crystal Springs on Tuesday.

According to the homeowner, she lived at the home with two of her grandchildren. They were at school at the time of the fire, and she was fishing.

The homeowner said her daughter called her about the fire. At this time, she believes her dog died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The homeowner plans to stay with family and friends.