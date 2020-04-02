Home damaged by fire in Jones County

GITANO, Miss. (WHLT) – Soso, Hebron and Calhoun volunteer fire departments responded to the report of a structure fire at 2003 Highway 28 West in the Gitano community early Thursday morning.

Investigators said Brandon Gardner and his girlfriend lived at the home, along with their dog. Gardner stated they woke up when they heard a popping sound.

He walked into the kitchen and could see one of the doors in the home glowing orange. Everyone inside evacuated the home.

The home sustained heavy damage, but no injuries were reported. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene.