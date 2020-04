JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Southwest, South Jones, Boggy, and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to a home on 38 Pilgrim Road shortly after 2:30 pm.

Upon arrival, the first responding firefighters found a mobile home fully involved with the roof collapsed and immediately began a defensive attack.

According to fire investigators, the home and Chevrolet Z71 sustained catastrophic damage.

No injuries were reported.