Home destroyed from structure fire in Laurel

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A mobile home sustained major damages after catching fire early Sunday morning near the Wayne County line.

Authorities responded to the structure fire at 71 Oscar Brownlee Road in Laurel slightly before 3:30 a.m.





According to officials, the homeowner lived at the residence with his wife, daughter and three-year-old twin grandsons. The family was not home at the time of the fire.

Jones County Sherriff’s Office and Wayne County’s Pleasant Grove volunteer fire department assisted with putting the fire out. No injuries were reported.