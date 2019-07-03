Home Invasions: JPD investigates two in the same week

Two home invasions in two days. Now Jackson police need your help finding the suspects.

The latest home invasion happened Tuesday night on Queens Road Avenue around 7:30 pm.

According to police, a man entered the house and assaulted a woman. The victim reportedly fired her gun but, police are not sure if she hit the suspect.

Moments later, the suspect stole the gun and left.

Neighbor Clyde Blakes is dismayed.

“It’s bad because this is a nice neighborhood. I like it around here. I hate this happened”.

Police are looking for a man wearing black shirt and red pants at the time of the invasion.

Just three days ago, another home was invaded on Ridgeway Street. One woman was shot and another was assaulted.

Police are searching for three suspects. They do not believe the two incidents are related.

If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers 601.355.TIPS.