Homeless man arrested for rape of a 13 year old

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- A homeless man was arrested in Hot Springs, accused of raping a juvenile.

In July of 2018, the 13-year-old victim told interviewers at the Cooper Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy center that she was raped by a known suspect.

She says DeWayne Tilmon came in her bedroom in June of 2018 and had vaginal intercourse with her.

According to investigators while it was happening her mom knocked on the door, at which time Tilmon told the victim to “get her mother away from the door.” He also told her “not to snitch on him.”

The victim’s mother came in the room and found Tilmon hiding in the closet but he denied having inappropriate contact with the young teen.

Almost a year later, the victim was interviewed again at the advocacy center where she told investigators she had been raped more than once by Tilmon.

She told investigators she did not want to sleep at the house if he was going to stay there.

During an interview with the victim’s sister, she told investigators she saw Tilmon on top of her sister and said he was lifting up her dress, holding her legs down with his legs and said: “she begged him to do it.”

In the documents, it doesn’t explain the more than a year gap between the first interview at the advocacy center and Tilmon’s arrest. Because there is a gag order on the case, investigators are unable to answer any questions about the delayed arrested and timeline.

At the time of his arrest, Tilmon’s address is listed as “city streets.” He is being held at the Garland County detention center on $300,000 bond.