Deadly stabbing at church

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a deadly stabbing located at a church in the 100 block of Alta Woods Boulevard.

Officers say the stabbing happened Sunday morning just before 7:00.

According to Police, a man was stabbed in the upper body after an altercation with another man.

The suspect then ran away. Both the victim and suspect are believed to be homeless and were there to be served food when the incident occurred.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.