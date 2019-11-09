Homeless shelter fills up as temperatures drop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)–A Jackson homeless shelter is filling up as the temperatures drop. Gateway Rescue Mission sees more people when the temperatures go down. The house manager tells me they have 51 men so far tonight and they won’t turn anyone away. On a normal night when it’s not chilly outside they have about 20 men or so. Dozens of men are getting refuge from temperatures that will dip to freezing overnight. The faith-based Gateway Rescue Mission on Gallatin Street says it has 53 beds and cots and will make pallats on the floors with mattresses to make sure people have shelter. Michael Lee can’t imagine what it would be like being on the streets in this kind of weather. He came to Gateway in April for a place to stay and ending up participating in the organization’s drug and alcohol program called New Life to get sober. They say it’s a place to get out of the cold and also get your lives back on track. Hot meals are also served Gateway is taking donations of socks, blankets, and coats. You can drop it off at their administrative building. The address is 328 South Gallatin Street.