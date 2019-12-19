Homeowner escapes house fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters, along with firefighters from Hot Coffee, responded to a house fire Wednesday night.

The fire happened at 495 Highway 529 just after 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters said Michael Owens was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire. He stated he was asleep on the couch. When he woke up, smoke was filling the home. Owens said he went to sleep after putting wood on the fire in the fireplace. He evacuated his home and called 911.

The home sustained major damage, and the roof collapsed.

Hebron, Pleasant Ridge, Calhoun, Soso, and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the scene and were assisted by Hot Coffee volunteer fire department.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded. They will investigate the incident.