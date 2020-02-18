Homeowner sleeps behind front door attempting to prevent floodwater getting inside

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the Pearl River reaches its cresting point homeowners in northeast Jackson are on edge as water threatens to go in their front doors.

Some are taking chances of going back to their properties to fight off as much water as they can.

Rollingwood Dr., one of many streets next to Westbrook and Old Canton where water has cutoff properties since Friday. But as the Pearl River depths begin the downhill slope, some are putting in one final defense to keep their houses dry.

For the past three days, a simple walk to the garage for Pete Flood has required waterproof overalls to go through water up to four feet deep.

“At this point, I’ve really done everything I can do,” Flood told us. “Just wait it out and pray the water level stays low enough to where it doesn’t come in.”

Caring for three kids including an eight-month-old baby, the flood family briefly evacuated Saturday, but the unknown of how bad it could get kept Pete coming back.

“I was waiting for it to come in and it got all the way up to my door frame,” Flood continued. “I slept on the wooden floor with my hand to the wall waiting for the water to come in and it never did.”

Just walking in this flood my own legs create wakes pushing water towards homes where only an inch makes the difference of them getting flooded. That’s why homeowners urge drivers to stay away.

“That would be worse than the spillway gates being open,” Flood feared. “If someone were to drive their car through here right now which I’ve seen happen at other parts it would flood my house 100%. The wake from my walking male water comes into my house at this point.”

Across the street, backwater from the Pearl took over the Crews family yard, also coming less than a couple of inches from flowing inside. Threatening their furniture.

“We were right on my threshold to come in the slab and that would have just put sheetrock damage and appliances,” Patrick Crews said. “It is in the crawl space so my rafters and subfloor decking has taken on water.”

Crews also showed us out back where his pool has perhaps taken the biggest impact from floodwaters. But it is grateful it wasn’t worse.

“The liner will be damaged and we’ll have to repair all that,” Crews said. “Once all that recedes you’ll dump it out and start fresh, have a nice little slip and slide party. These are minor things in life. Just fortunate everybody is safe.”

As the sun goes down the dangers of flooded neighborhoods like these can increase with drivers and people not being able to see floodwaters pop up or judge the depth. But if you see roadblocks turn around and don’t drown.