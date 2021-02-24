JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– A Jackson woman who launched a group to help others, save money is this week’s Hometown Hero.

Anitra Bender launched Couponing with Anitra back in 2018, but now it’s evolved to so much more.

Couponing with Anitra gained so much popularity,

attracting Amazon affilitates that it soon became the virtual

Amazoning with Anitra.

“Amazon affiliates are people that sign up to post deals and codes from Amazon, and they

get a percentage off of each item that is sold or purchased,” said Bender. “It grew and grew and grew

and got to 10,000 people and one of the members said I think you should change it to

amazoning with Anitra.”

It later became so much more and that’s why Conneitrice Anderson nominated her for this week’s Hometown Hero.

Anitra sets up donations, and members of the group give. Conneitrice needed help around Christmas after she almost lost her house.

She’s also all about supporting others.

“We go over and beyond taking care of people, taking up donations to just support each other.

like business owners trying to come off the ground we are there 100 percent. Anitra is a God-sent

angel.”

“We laugh,” said Bender. “We cry. We tell jokes. It’s no limit.”

It’s a happy place Anitra Bender has created for the 15,000 plus members to share deals, advice, and even keep each other company in the pandemic.