Hometown Hero: Jenifer Davis

Counselors at the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services are working to make the world a better place. In this week’s Hometown Heroes, we meet one counselor and look at how she’s making a difference.

Jenifer Davis helps people learn the skills they need to get in the workforce.

“Since childhood, I’ve always had a desire to become a helper and my parents instilled in me the importance

of being a servant,” said Davis, a vocational rehabilitation counselor. “I’m a firm believer

that you should always leave a person better than

you found them.”

Many people have landed jobs and now work independently. When the co-workers found out Jenifer was the next 12 News Hometown Hero, they bought her flowers.

“I feel good, but I don’t feel like I am worthy,” said Davis.

Rose Casano nominated Davis for the work Davis did with her son Jay.

Jay had a complicated medical history, but Casano says Davis worked with Jay to identify his strengths in different fields and set up a job possibly at Petsmart.

Sadly, Jay died this past August. The coroner ruled his death a suicide.

Casano felt it was important for her to nominate Davis for her compassion, professionalism, throughness and attentiveness she gave to their family.

“At the MS Department of Rehabilitation Services,

we assist persons who have disabilities.” said Davis. “We provide

services in order for them to prepare for, maintain

or obtain employment whether it’s financial assistance with

college, job placement, job training,

home modifications, any service.”

Davis is 16 years into her job and is vowing to help as many people she can throughout the Magnolia State. Jenifer Davis is this week’s Hometown Hero.