Hometown Heroes: UMMC’s Dr. Laura Vick staying positive during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The health care workers are showing courage in the worst of the pandemic and they’re not going unnoticed.

In the spring, demand for face masks surged and UMMC’s Dr. Laura Vick did her part to help by leading a community effort to sew face masks.

Keeping the community, family and patients safe is always her priority.

“We’ve been very busy at the hospital we’ve seen an increase in patients on our wound care surgery service,” said Dr.Vick.

At UMMC wound care, doctors have continued to see patients throughout the entire pandemic.

“Everything in the hospital is different with the flow of patients and their families, so we’re having to adjust to that, but I think we’re doing a good job with that. Currently, as a surgeon we’re having to limit the stuff we are doing that’s on an elective basis but that hasn’t affected our wound care surgery service.”

Ashley Hunt Laughter, the office manager in the wound care clinic, nominated Dr.Vick for this week’s hometown hero.

“I think that’s an honor to be honored. It makes it feel like my hard work has paid off.”

Dr. Vick is being recognized for her positivity, bedside manner and work ethic.

LATEST STORIES: