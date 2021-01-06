Hometown Heroes: Volunteer dedicates time helping animals in need

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On this edition of Hometown Heroes, we focus on a volunteer who dedicates a lot of her time to helping animals in need.

Judy Seabrook has been volunteering at the Mississippi Animal Rescue League for a decade. She volunteers two to three times a week.

“They (animals) do not have a voice for themselves,” said Seabrook, “They are totally dependent on the human race to take care of them.”

Director of MARL, Debra Boswell, said Seabrook can pretty much do anything at the facility.

“She has got a good heart and I know the rescue league is really important to her,” said Boswell, “She loves animals and so we have just been so blessed to have her.”

Seabrook said the feeling is mutual with the employees at MARL.

“I just love the people here,” said Seabrook, “These are the real heroes. They do not get to shut down during the pandemic, they have to stay open every day to take care of those animals.”

Seabrook said she will continue to volunteer as long as she can.

“There are so many animals out there that we do not want to turn away because they do not have anywhere else to go,” said Seabrook.

Seabrook’s love for animals is what makes her a Hometown Hero.

If you know someone that goes above and beyond for the community send us an email to news@wjtv.com. Put “Hometown Heroes” on the subject line.

LATEST STORIES: