Homicide investigation underway after body found in Leake County home

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Leake County deputies, a body was found inside a home on Tuesday, November 17.

The sheriff said the department received a call about an individual who had not shown up for work for two days. Deputies did a welfare check at the home on Laurel Hill Road, and they found the body of Larrezo Cooper, 35.

The Leake County coroner is expected to perform an autopsy on Cooper to find out his cause of death, but the sheriff said the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities haven’t released any information about a possible suspect.

