JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found on a road in South Jackson Sunday evening.

According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim was found along Englewood Boulevard near Dunlap Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

