JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in Jackson on Friday, July 30.

According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the body was found Friday morning in advanced stages of decomposition. Officer Sam Brown said the body was found wrapped in plastic and placed in a shopping cart.

The victim has not been identified at this time. Grisham-Stewart said the death was ruled a homicide.

This is the 85th homicide in the City of Jackson for 2021.