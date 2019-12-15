One dead in shooting at an apartment complex on Ridgewood Road

A man is killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man show shot and killed. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Ridgewood Road just after 11:00 Saturday night.

Investigators said the victim was shot in the back by an unknown suspect. Police believe the suspect drove away in an older, light colored sedan.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355- TIPS(8477) or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.