Honoring mother and child killed in Hinds Co. wreck

UTICA, Miss. (WJTV)– Loved ones gathered to honor the lives of a mother and her child killed Friday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says LeAnna Washington and LeChesten Roberts died in a crash on MS 27 near Fisher Road in Hinds County.

People read scripture, prayed and stood silence all to remember LeAnna Washington and LeChesten Roberts.

At least 200 people gathered at Strawbridge Missionary Baptist Church to release balloons to celebrate their lives.

LeAnna’s mother was just overcome with emotion.

Her father was there too.

“We are having this vigil for LeAnna and LeChesten, said Leaundra Washington. “My daughter and grandson to kind of uplift some spirits right now get us prepared for the road that’s going to come.”

Her father said she was loved by everyone in the community, had an open heart and greeted people with a smile. She was 27 years old. LeChesten was just three.

“She went to middle school at Mixon Elementary then she went to Hinds AH School and then she went to Jackson State,” said Washington.

“We sad of her going home, but we know she got to go,” said Rev. Douglas Harris of Strawbridge. “We got to leave here one day. “

The pastor says she grew up in Strawbridge M.B. Church.