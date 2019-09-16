Hood and Reeves spar over debates

Gubernatorial candidates Jim Hood and Tate Reeves say they’ll debate but they disagree about the dates and stations where they might appear together.

Monday Hood released a statement in which he says he has accepted three debates in three regions of the state.

Thursday, October 10, in Hattiesburg at USM, hosted by WJTV

Thursday, October 17, in Tupelo at WTVA

Tuesday, October 29, hosted by WLBT

“Since August 22 Jim Hood has called for three debates in different regions of the state as a way to reach as many voters as possible to discuss the issues important to them,” the campaign stated. “This will give different media outlets and different regions of the state a chance to participate. We hope Tate Reeves will agree to these debates across the state.”

The Reeves campaign already accepted an invitation to debate on WJTV, September 25. The only date both candidates have agreed on thus far is October 10 at USM in Hattiesburg.

Reeves’ campaign tweeted the following response.