Hood Drive in Clinton to close on Wednesday

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders announced Hood Drive in the city’s College Hills subdivision will be closed on Wednesday.
Starting at 9:00 a.m., crews will replace a drainage pipe. No through traffic will be allowed during the road closure.
According to leaders, crews do not anticipate the closure to last more than a couple hours. They expect to reopen the road by Wednesday afternoon.
