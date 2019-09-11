Hood: Reeves improperly pushed frontage road project

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood is releasing an investigative report that says his rival in this year’s governor’s race, Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, improperly sought to influence a roadbuilding project near Reeves’ neighborhood.

Hood also says Reeves impeded the investigation by withholding documents.

However, Hood says he will not pursue any charges against Reeves.

Hood released his 43-page document Wednesday, more than a year after the Clarion-Ledger first reported that Reeves had pushed the Mississippi Department of Transportation to speed up the widening of U.S. Highway 25, also known as Lakeland Drive, and to build a frontage road to the gated subdivision where Reeves lives in the Jackson suburb of Flowood.

The frontage road wasn’t built.

The Nov. 5 governor’s election is in less than eight weeks.