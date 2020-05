JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to a failure in the City of Jackson’s drainage system, crews will set up a full detour on Hooker Street between Clifton Street to Willow Street. The closure starts on Thursday, May 14 at 8:00 a.m.

For safety concerns, this route will remain closed until further notice. Crews will work to make proper repairs and get the road reopen in a timely manner.