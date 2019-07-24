Hope is the mission of Camp Rainbow

“You are not your diagnosis. You are a child who happens to have cancer. And this week you are a camper.” That’s what Camp Rainbow Coordinator Karie Chatman wants her campers to know when they come for a week of fun held on the Twin Lakes Campground in Florence.

For one full week of s’mores, crafts, dancing and all things ‘camp-related’ kids who are coping with cancer can leave their worries behind.

WJTV 12’s Marcus James joined campers on the archery range and hung out with counselors for lunch (while campers napped).

From July 23-27 delight runs rampant at this beloved spot. The annual event is an opportunity to build community, share stories of survival and remember those who have lost a battle with cancer.

Here are some of the faces of happy campers having fun at Camp Rainbow. Some of the current counselors are survivors of cancer and this is their way of giving back according to Chatman.

Every year, campers plant a tree to celebrate those who’ve made it another year or to remember children who have passed.

Chatman says the camp welcomes those who might want to contribute, provide activities or volunteer as counselors. It cost roughly $500 per camper to provide everything they need. But, the organization conducts fundraising year-long in order to be able to bring the camp free-of-charge to participants.

For more information and to be a part of their vision contact the Camp Rainbow website.