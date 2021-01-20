Hosemann Family Foundation creates scholarship for future educators

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hosemann Family Autism Foundation has created an annual scholarship award for graduate students studying and pursuing careers in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) through the Mississippi State University College of Education.

The nonprofit foundation was established in 2017 by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and his wife Lynn, along with their children, to improve access to and the quality of educational, therapeutic, medical and behavioral health-related services for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families in Mississippi.

“Our Foundation’s goal is to grow the practice of ABA and increase the number of therapists in Mississippi so that individuals with autism and other disabilities may be better served in the state,” said Lynn Hosemann, president of the foundation’s board. “Mississippi State University’s dedication to this effort and vision for this program is very encouraging. We are thrilled to establish this scholarship.”

Continuing these efforts, the Hosemann Family Autism Foundation Annual Scholarship will assist students in MSU’s Department of Counseling, Educational Psychology and Foundations in hopes of increasing the number of ABA therapists in the state. Accordingly, in selecting students who will receive support from the award, priority will be given to Mississippi natives and students with a stated desire to remain in the state after graduation.

Candidates for the scholarship will be full-time, entering or continuing graduate students pursuing a degree leading to a career as a practitioner of ABA, including the Master of Science program in educational psychology with a concentration in ABA, and the doctoral program in school psychology. The inaugural recipient of the $5,000 scholarship will be awarded this spring.

ABA is the science of applying the principles of learning to change socially significant behavior. Considered to be one of the safest and most effective methods for treating children with autism, ABA is used to increase academic, communication, and functional life skills. It can also be implemented to decrease inappropriate or problematic behaviors that may be negatively impacting a person, while teaching replacement skills to support development and quality of life.