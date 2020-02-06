Hospital introduces mobile mammography unit to Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and the Baptist Health Foundation announced the introduction of a mobile mammography unit. The unit will provide services in Carthage, Kosciusko and Yazoo City.

“On behalf of Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, we’re excited to launch our new mobile mammography program in central Mississippi,” said Brad Beattie, chief operating officer of the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. “Access to affordable and convenient breast cancer screenings can be lifesaving. Our mobile mammography unit will help our team bring advanced technology to patients in Jackson and our rural communities.”

There are plans to expand the unit to Vicksburg. The mobile unit provides both 2D and 3D (breast tomosynthesis) mammogram screenings in about 15 to 20 minutes. This service was made possible by Baptist Health Foundation donors.

To celebrate, the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center will host an open house on Monday, February 10th at noon.