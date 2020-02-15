Hospital owner says he earned millions in federal money

Breaking News
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – The former administrator of a south Mississippi hospital is defending the $17.7 million that he and his wife were paid over a decade to run the facility.

Ted and Julie Cain are defendants in a civil lawsuit claiming they defrauded Medicare of $13 million for their work at Stone County Hospital. If jurors find for the government, the Cains could be forced to pay $39 million. That includes Medicare reimbursements and triple damages.

A former hospital executive brought the charges and would get a share of any verdict. The U.S. government joined the whistleblower lawsuit in 2015 to try charges directly.

