Hospitalized fan fighting for life cheers for MSU Bulldogs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – 82-year-old Mae Schoeber hasn’t missed one Mississippi State post season game this year.

Even while fighting for her life in the hospital, she found the strength to root on her Bulldogs to victory against Virginia on Tuesday.

On Wednesday June 16, Schoeber coded during a heart procedure, which leading to a stroke and a seizure. She couldn’t speak nor remember things. Her daughter, Candice Brewster says she couldn’t even recognize family. Brewster says they expected the worst, but on Thursday her mom started making improvements.

Schoeber says she just never gave up; just like Mississippi State against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Mississippi State found themselves down 4-0 against until the 8th inning when Kellum Clark hit a 2 run homerun to put the Bulldogs on the board. In the same inning, Tanner Allen hit a 3 run homerun to give State a 5-4 lead. Mississippi State won 6-4.

Schoeber says she thanks her family, doctors, and the lord for for giving her the strength to continue to be with her children and grandchildren for some more time. Her doctors say there’s a chance she’ll be able to go home within the next few days.

The Bulldog’s next game is on Friday against either Texas or Virginia and Schoeber says that you can guarantee she’ll be watching.