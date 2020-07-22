Hostess Raspberry Zingers recalled over mold fears

KANSAS (WJTV) – Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess Raspberry Zingers because the product may develop mold prior to the best by date. Click here to see the products the recall applies to.

The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores and convenience stores throughout the United States.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are asked to throw the products away and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund. This recall does not affect any other Hostess Brands products.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central Time.

