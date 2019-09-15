Hotel in historic skyscraper now set to open in 2020

WARREN COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) - Eagle Lake neighbors got a chance to give away certain items damaged in this year's historic flooding.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality says giving the items away to the department makes it better on the environment.

Dennis Kelly with the department explained, “We got led acid batteries that will be sent to a led acid battery recycler. We’ve got oils that will be poured off an going to an oil recycler. Paints. Pesticides. Other solvents. Are all collected and sent for proper disposal.”