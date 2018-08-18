News

House fire in Union deemed suspicious

By:

Posted: Aug 18, 2018 08:23 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 18, 2018 08:23 AM CDT

UNION, Miss.(WJTV) - Investigators say a house fire that occurred in Union Saturday morning is suspicious. 

Dana Bumgardner, with the Jones County Fire Service, says Union, Ovett, and Moselle Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a fire around 4:30 a.m. 

When firefighters arrived at 1016 Ovett-Moselle Road, they located a single-family home fully engulfed with flames. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. 

Bumgardner says the cause of the fire is suspicious and the State Fire Marshal will be investigating.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center