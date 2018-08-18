House fire in Union deemed suspicious
UNION, Miss.(WJTV) - Investigators say a house fire that occurred in Union Saturday morning is suspicious.
Dana Bumgardner, with the Jones County Fire Service, says Union, Ovett, and Moselle Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a fire around 4:30 a.m.
When firefighters arrived at 1016 Ovett-Moselle Road, they located a single-family home fully engulfed with flames. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Bumgardner says the cause of the fire is suspicious and the State Fire Marshal will be investigating.
