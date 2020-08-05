House will sue Gov. Reeves over vetoes, setting up another clash between GOP leaders

JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI TODAY) – Members of the Mississippi House are expected to file a lawsuit, as early as Wednesday, challenging Gov. Tate Reeves’ partial veto of a bill spending federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Legislative sources said lawmakers also are considering reconvening in Jackson as early as next week to consider overriding some of Reeves’ five vetoes he issued in early July, including his partial veto of the K-12 education budget.

The looming lawsuit and return to Jackson sets up yet another clash between Republican legislative leaders and the Republican governor.

Earlier this year, Reeves came to blows with House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who presides over the Senate, over who should get spending authority of $1.2 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds. The Legislature also bucked the will of Reeves when they voted to remove the state flag in June.

Reeves’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Legislators have been waiting for Reeves to call them back in special session to deal at least with the education budget bill partial veto and a budget bill for the Department of Marine Resources. DMR was not funded before the Legislature left July 1 because of a disagreement between the House and Senate over Reeves’ authority to spend millions in Gulf restoration funds.

The Constitution gives the governor sole authority to call a special session. But this year legislators passed a resolution giving Gunn and Hosemann the authority to reconvene the Legislature to take up COVID-19 issues. Once in session, if approved by two-thirds of the members, legislators could take up essentially any issue. A two-thirds vote also would be required for any veto override.

