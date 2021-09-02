How students could win a COVID Impact Scholarship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi are giving people a chance to win a $1,750 COVID Impact Scholarship.

They are asking for you to submit a creative video detailing how COVID-19 has affected you and the steps you have taken to be free of COVID. The submitted video must be three to five minutes long. It must include name, school, grade/classification.

You can send videos to info@healthy-miss.org. In the email, give a brief description of your video and most current contact information.

The deadline for submissions is September 15.