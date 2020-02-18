How the Pearl River flood affected neighborhoods in the Jackson-metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River finally crested Monday at a height of 36.7 feet. The official measurement came in 15 inches below forecast. This is thanks to excellent spillway management, as the Reservoir was filled up to maximum capacity before letting most of the water through.

But it’s worth noting that the gauge measuring the Pearl River sits along Highway 80 next to downtown Jackson. In Northeast Jackson and along Lakeland Drive, the National Weather Service tells us that the river reached a height of 38 feet.

How is that possible? Well, the forecast flood maps are mostly based on the flood of 1983. Over the past 37 years, Rankin County has vastly changed, going from mostly farmland to a very urbanized area along Lakeland Drive and Old Fannin Road. This development, with concrete and landscaping, made it harder for water to push through the bottleneck under the Lakeland Drive bridge. It acted as a dam of sorts.

The floodwater was pushed up the path of least resistance into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods, like Westbrook, Canton Club and Meadowbrook, turning the 36.7 foot river into a 38 foot river.

As waters slowly recede, worries now shift downstream, as the wave of peak water flows through Copiah and Lawrence Counties, where river crests are expected Thursday.

In the metro, the Reservoir has made just enough storage room to hold the next round of rain expected this week. For a dam that isn’t a flood control structure, it does its part to prevent more frequent and damaging floods.

The National Weather Service estimates that this was a one in fifty year flood, though another flood of this magnitude will likely happen before 2090.

