How the Supreme Court ruling on abortion access could impact Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The upcoming term for the United States Supreme Court to hear cases will feature a Mississippi law that attempts to restrict abortion access. This could impact the future of Roe vs. Wade.

In the past four years, the Supreme Court has shifted to a more conservative presence with three judges appointed by former President Donald Trump. Making the Pink House Defenders worried and giving anti-abortion groups confidence.

Completely different attitudes looking ahead to October’s initial hearings as the future of abortion access in Mississippi is in the hands of justices known to be pro-life.

“Science is on our side that says human life begins at conception,” Sarah Zarr of Students For Life argued. “We know from science at the moment of conception we have a moment of the brand new unique entity that has its own DNA. Different from the mother and the father.”

“Mississippi is a very poor state and those who have the least will be impacted the most,” Pink House Defenders Co-Coordinator Kim Gibson countered. “Those that have means will travel and get what they need. We’re not expanding assistance for people because we don’t want them to have many options.”

The justices hearing the case can decide if it’s unconstitutional or not for the state of Mississippi to outlaw almost all abortions after 15 weeks. Including cases of rape and incest. Anti-abortion activists want this ruling so women unsure about having a baby can have more options.

“It’s not laid out that there are other solutions and I’ve witnessed this in my own life and witnessed it in the lives of people close to me,” Zarr said. “They’re not given solutions. We have an initiative called “Standing With You” and it’s all about how being pregnant and parenting students to say that you can do this. The abortion industry likes to say you can’t do this.”

Not exactly, Mississippi state law requires the Jackson Women’s Health Organization to offer counseling 24 hours before all abortions. Both in-person and over the phone. Other services are also provided based on the patient’s decision.

“They let them know all the options available to them,” Gibson told us. “Whether it be abortion, adoption, or any of those options. They’re explained on how to get to any of them. There’s no pressure whatsoever.”

If the Mississippi law stands, pro-abortion activists see it as a gateway for states to have no limit on how restrictive they can be on the timeframe pregnant women can choose. Leading to Roe vs. Wade being overturned. The next term for the supreme court to begin hearing new cases starts in October. This case is unlikely to be ruled on until 2022.