How to avoid heat-related illness

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The summer heat is common in Mississippi, but excessive heat is dangerous. An excessive heat warning has been issued for parts of the state on Wednesday, July 28. The heat index may reach 110 degrees in the advisory area and 115 degrees in the warning area.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WEDNESDAY…The Heat Advisory has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of MS. The heat index may reach 110 degrees in the advisory area & 115 degrees in the warning area. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles. #mswx pic.twitter.com/SD2RVjpwu1 — Storm Team 12 (@StormTeam12) July 27, 2021

With the high heat and humidity levels, the temperature can turn deadly. Jim Pollard, with AMR, said you should look out for signs of heat exhaustion.

“Start off with some confusion, disorientation, and they can rapidly progress to substantial weakness and even fainting,” he stated.

Pollard said you should also pay attention to a person’s skin, because someone suffering from heat exhaustion will also sometimes have cool clammy skin.

Here are some safety tips from AMR: