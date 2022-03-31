JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Are you interested in becoming a foster parent? Maybe, you’re just curious about the process. Steps to becoming a foster parent vary based on your state. Here’s how it works in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services (MDCPS) defines foster parents as an individual or married couple who gets licensed to serve as a caretaker for foster children. They work with birth families, and hope that the changes necessary will be made for the child to return to a safe home. Foster parents may choose to adopt the child if reunification with their families isn’t possible.

A foster parent is responsible for providing a safe and stable environment for children who may be experiencing stress and trauma from recent life changes. A monthly reimbursement is provided to foster parents to offset the cost of caring for a child. Medical and dental costs of the foster child are covered. Social workers check in on a regular basis to provide services and support to the child and family.

So, who can become a foster parent? Mississippi foster parents are:

Legal Mississippi residents

Can pass a criminal background check

Are at least 21 years old

May be legally married or legally single

Have no more than four children living in the home

Are financially self-supporting

The ultimate goal for most foster children is to be reunited with their foster parents. Foster parents work with birth parents to achieve this. Foster children may need to stay with a foster parent for a few days, a few months or for a much longer time.

Did you know there’s different types of foster care? They’re listed below:

Emergency/Respite Care : This is a short-term placement that occurs when the birth parent needs a break for a short period of time, becomes ill or has an emergency. This placement may be used while a longer-term placement is arranged.

: This is a short-term placement that occurs when the birth parent needs a break for a short period of time, becomes ill or has an emergency. This placement may be used while a longer-term placement is arranged. Regular Foster Care : This placement means the child lives as part of the family until the birth family is reunited or the child is freed for adoption.

: This placement means the child lives as part of the family until the birth family is reunited or the child is freed for adoption. Therapeutic Foster Care: This placement is for children who have specialized needs due to medical, emotional or developmental issues. This type of foster parent must receive a special license.

Additionally, ask yourself the following questions to know if you could be a successful foster parent:

Do you have current or previous experience parenting or working with children?

Do you have the time and willingness to be involved in a child’s life?

Do you feel comfortable providing care for a child who may have been raised in an abusive or unstable environment and needs time to establish trust?

Do you feel comfortable helping a child emotionally cope with life changes?

Are you able to provide consistent, loving and stable parenting to children who may test boundaries?

Then, consider the children who are most in need of stable foster homes:

Teens

Sibling groups (of three or more children)

Children who have been sexually abused

Children with psychological/developmental issues

Children who need to be taught new coping mechanisms

Children with medical needs

Pregnant girls or teen mothers

Sexually active children

Need to know more? MDCPS hosts an Orientation Session for prospective foster parents. Click here to learn more.

Click here to find a single foster parent application or click here for a married foster parent application.