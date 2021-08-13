How to deal with mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As millions of adults head back to work and children go back to school, many have faced challenges due to the ongoing health, economic, and social consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Felicia Cameron, a licensed clinical social worker, said since the start of the pandemic, she has seen an increase in her patients related to COVID and gave a few tips on dealing with it.

“They are now faced with, ‘I’m working from home.’ That looks different now. ‘I’m dealing with loneliness. I’m dealing with fear and anxiety, because I’m working from home, or I had a death because of COVID 19.’ Let’s get someone to help us with the grief and the symptoms and the anxiety and depressions that we are dealing with,” she stated.

Cameron urged everyone to find a support group to engage with, and if you or someone you know is experiencing anything related to mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273 -8255.