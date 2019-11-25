How to fry a Thanksgiving turkey, and how to not

News
Posted: / Updated:

Turkey frying demo on November 25, 2019 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Frying is a popular way to prepare a Thanksgiving Turkey. There are ways to do it safely… and ways to not.

Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshall Mike Chaney explained that a staggering about of kitchen fires start every year on Thanksgiving, due to improper frying of turkeys — all of which could be easily avoided, had people taken precautions.

A demo was held Monday afternoon showing how dangerous it is to fry a turkey with an overflowing pot of oil and a turkey that is not completely thawed out.

12 News’ Kate Cornell will have full details on how to play it safe this Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories