BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram is recovering after flash flooding affected parts of the city.

Leaders announced on social media that donations will be accepted at the Byram Fire Department at 200 Byram Parkway.

The drop off times are listed below:

Friday, April 24 – 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 – 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Flood victims can pick up the items on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the fire department.