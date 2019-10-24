Digital First: How to plan for flooding and other disasters

Jackson, Miss. — With forecasters predicting a rain-soaked weekend, emergency management officials are encouraging you to take the prior precautions. Following a few simple steps can save the lives of your loved ones.

First of all, you should craft a plan. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offers emergency plan fill-in forms and a number of practical planning resources at https://go.usa.gov/xyqyG. Once you have your plan, you should rehearse it.

Things you can do before the next flood:

Reduce the risk of damage from flooding by elevating critical utilities, such as electrical panels, switches, sockets, wiring, appliances and heating systems.

Waterproof your basement. Make sure your sump pump is working. Install a battery-operated backup in case of power failure.

Clear debris from gutters and downspouts.

Consider what you’ll need to do in case your family has to leave home for a temporary evacuation center:

Plan and practice a flood evacuation route. Ask someone located in another city or state to be your “family contact” in an emergency, and make sure everyone knows the contact’s address and phone number.

Build an emergency supply kit. Food, bottled water, first aid supplies, medicines and a battery-operated radio should be ready to go when you are. Visit Ready.gov for a complete disaster supply checklist.

Make a pet plan. Many evacuation shelters do not allow pets. What will you do with Fido if the family is evacuated?

Know how to shut off the gas, power and water to your home.

Have some emergency cash tucked away; ATMs could be offline after a disaster.

Never have less than half a tank of gas in your car. If you must evacuate, gas pumps may not be working.

Check your insurance policy to be sure you have enough coverage: