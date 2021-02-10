How to prepare for cold weather ahead of Arctic blast

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Right now, people are in short sleeves and maybe a few people are even wearing shorts. The same will not be said for this upcoming weekend as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s.

There’s even a chance of snow on Monday, meaning it’s important to make sure your home is just as ready as you are to brave the cold.

Enoch Enns, assistant manager of Revell Hardware in Clinton, explained that the best thing people can do to keep warm is to make sure all of the nooks and crannies are closed off.

“Check around your doors and make sure you have a good seal around it. If you see any gap, we also sell the weather seals to help the cold air from seeping in. Check your windows,” said Enns.