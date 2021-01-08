How to protect your car in the cold weather

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the weather continues to drop in Mississippi, it’s important to make sure your vehicle has been serviced.

Brandy McRory, the service manager at Rogers Dabbs Chevrolet in Brandon, said, “Check all of your fluid levels. That’s your washer fluid, your coolant. Check your battery terminals. Make sure there’s no corrosion. Make sure you’ve got a good connection so that you’re not stranded on the side of the road due to a battery not charging properly.”

People who have to be somewhere at a certain time should leave a bit earlier in case traffic is slowed down because of snow.

McRory said, “If there’s ice on the road, it’s a dangerous condition. So you want to be aware of your surroundings and give yourself plenty of time to stop.”

