JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the chance of severe weather this week, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has some tips on how to protect yourself during a tornado.

The following are tips to help you prepare for severe weather:

Go to the lowest level of the home, an inner hallway, or smaller inner room without windows, such as a closet or bathroom.

Get away from windows and go to the center of the room. Avoid corners, because they tend to attract debris.

Get under a sturdy piece of furniture, such as a workbench or heavy table.

Evacuate the mobile home, even if it is equipped with tie-downs. Take shelter in a building with a strong foundation, or if one is not available, lie in a ditch or low-lying area a safe distance away from the mobile home. Tornadoes cannot change elevation quickly enough to pick someone up out of a ditch, especially a deep ditch or culvert.

MEMA has more severe weather tips on its website.